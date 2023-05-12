Two arrested following report of suspicious pair, van near White Rock seniors’ centre

Police say they were alerted around 9 a.m. by a passerby

Two people are facing charges in connection with a suspicious vehicle spotted near White Rock’s Kent Street Activity Centre on May 12, 2023. (Phil McLachlan file photo)

White Rock RCMP are lauding a passerby who acted on a suspicion Friday (May 12) morning and called police to report doubts surrounding a pair of individuals seen in a vehicle near the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Const. Chantal Sears said officers responding to the area of Thrift Avenue and Kent Street arrested two individuals and recovered a stolen cargo van as a result of the call.

The passerby – who made the report around 9 a.m. – “didn’t think the vehicle belonged there and thought the people were out of place,” Sears said.

“Police arrived within minutes and located an occupied stolen vehicle.”

Sears said the vehicle had been reported stolen from South Surrey on May 11.

Investigation is ongoing and police believe the incident may be associated with some break-and-enters in the area, Sears added.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP arrest two following report of ‘very suspicious’ activity

She said the arrests are a good example of the value behind the saying “see something, say something.”

“It takes a village,” Sears explained.

“We prefer that people call in and report something and it turns out to be completely legal as opposed to missing something because somebody wasn’t sure to call in.”

One man and one woman are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Friday afternoon in connection with the incident. Police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property and breaching conditions.

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMP