Two arrested, charged, following string of South Surrey B&Es

A pair of Surrey men, aged 33 and 41, are facing charges related to a series of break-and-enter thefts from homes in the South Surrey area.

Two Surrey men have been arrested and charged in relation to a string of break-and-enters in South Surrey.

Surrey RCMP announced the arrests of the men, who they describe as prolific offenders, in a release issued Friday morning.

Bradley Richards, 33, and Michael Reeves, 41, have been charged with fraud offences relating to credit cards stolen during the break-and-enter occurrences.

Following an ongoing investigation into a recent increase in break-and-enters in the South Surrey area, the RCMP Property Crime Target Team and Community Response Unit executed a search warrant on Oct. 23, at a residence in the 13100-block of 24 Avenue.

The search yielded a number of items associated to the break-and-enters and thefts in South Surrey.

The investigation is ongoing and currently includes additional suspects, with further charges being considered, the release states.

“To have your home broken into by someone can negatively affect a family and their peace of mind,” said Insp. Mike Hall, Surrey RCMP proactive enforcement officer.

“Our hope is that those affected can take some solace from knowing the investigation has yielded positive results.”

Anyone with information regarding the break-and-enter or fraud offences is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

