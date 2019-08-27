Two men were arrested after a break-and-enter in South Surrey. (File photo)

Two arrested after South Surrey B&E

Men were caught, wearing bandanas, in a home located in the 13200-block of Woodcrest Drive

Two men are facing charges after Mounties allegedly found the pair in the act of a break-and-enter in South Surrey.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release issued Tuesday, police were called on Aug. 10 to a possible break-and-enter in progress at 5:30 a.m. in the 13200-block of Woodcrest Drive.

“Upon arrival, police observed two men with bandanas covering their faces inside the residence. The two men attempted to flee but were arrested after a brief foot pursuit,” the news release states.

Davin Kooner, 19, and Gurkamal Chhina, 29, both from Surrey, are facing charges including break and enter, disguising face with intent to commit an offence, and use of an imitation firearm to commit an offence.

Both men are known to police.

“Although breaking and entering is considered a property crime, the impact on victims can be significant,” Insp. Cliff Chastellaine said in a news release. “In this incident our Frontline Officers were able to quickly arrest two suspects which we hope will bring some closure to those who were impacted.”

According to information provided in the news release, overall property crime decreased by three per cent in the second quarter of 2019, “continuing the downward trend in property crime statistics Surrey has seen in the past four years.”

The release suggests that residents should consider installing exterior lights with motion sensors, have interior lights on a timer while they’re away from home, install a good quality CCTV system and join their local Block Watch program.

