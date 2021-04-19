Delta police were called to a possible stabbing in the 8100-block of Scott Road at around 6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (April 18, 2021). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Two arrested after man stabbed in North Delta parking lot

The incident took place in the 8100-block of Scott Road at around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 18

Two people have been arrested after an altercation and a stabbing in North Delta Sunday evening.

According to a DPD press release, the incident is believed to have begun in a parking lot in the 8100-block of Scott Road at around 5:15 p.m. on April 18.

Police say there was a confrontation between a driver and passenger in one vehicle and a male and female walking in the parking lot, during which the driver was allegedly assaulted and stabbed. The suspects then left the area in another vehicle.

“Delta police quickly obtained the licence plate and description of the vehicle and began an immediate search for it, engaging the assistance of other police forces and integrated units in the Metro Vancouver area,” Insp. Guy Leeson, head of the Delta Police Department’s investigations section, said in a press release.

Within the hour, police had located the vehicle.

Delta police, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Services unit, attended a Surrey residence where the vehicle was parked and took a man and a woman into custody without incident.

Police say the accused and the victim are not known to each other.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been discharged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they expect to forward charges related to the assault.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
