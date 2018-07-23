Two apartment buildings proposed for east Clayton

Two, five-storey buildings to be built near the Cloverdale-Langley border

The two, five-storey apartment buildings would be located on the edge of east Clayton in Cloverdale, near the Langley border. (City of Surrey)

A proposal to build two, five-storey apartments at the edge of east Clayton near the Langley border will go before city council tonight (July 23).

The site, located at 6529 196 Street, would be split into three lots: two separate lots for two apartment buildings, and a third, 6,500 sq. ft. lot to be given to the city to use as a park.

The official community plan would need to be amended to in order for the development to proceed — the 2.2-acre site is currently zoned for one-acre residential. The developers are asking for additional amendments to allow them to increase density and increase the maximum building height to allow for five storeys.

According to the city staff report, the rationale behind allowing the increased density is to allow for “smaller, potentially more affordable, units.”

A public hearing date will be set to hear responses to the rezoning.

There are a total of 147 proposed residential units, 69 units in “Building 1” and 78 units in “Building 2.” The majority of the units are one bedroom. There are 98 one-bedroom units, 46 two bedroom units, and 3 studio units proposed.

It’s projected that the development would add eight students to Latimer Road Elementary School and eight students to Clayton Heights Secondary School.

The buildings are designed with several sustainable design features, including the possibility of electric vehicle chargers in 20 per cent of parking stalls, and a green roof that will include an outdoor amenity area.

The proposal includes 247 parking spaces. Vehicle access to “Building 1” is planned to be off of 195A Street and vehicle access to “Building 2” would be from 65 Avenue.

The developers plan to remove all 85 trees on the site and plant 40 replacement trees, much lower than the 104 replacement trees that would be required by bylaw. Since they plan to provide only 40, they will be required to pay $25,600 to the Green City Fund.

The applicant, in addition to donating land to be used as a park, will also provide an additional cash contribution of $50,000 to be put towards park improvements.

The units in this project are expected to be ready for occupancy by 2021, according to the city staff report.



