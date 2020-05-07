Donny’s Wax co-founders, Taro Milligan (left) and Erik Levings (right), take a picture with Donnie Irvine after surprising him with a brand-new skateboard. Submitted photo.

Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome

Donny’s Wax to donate 10% of each sale to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society

A brand-new skateboard-wax company in Abbotsford, Donny’s Wax, is named after Donnie Irvine, a local Grade 8 student with Down syndrome.

The kicker – the company’s co-founders are two of his friends from middle school, Erik Levings and Taro Milligan, who have pledged 10 per cent of each sale to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

“Last summer, we were at Donnie’s house, and he really liked using our skateboards and boarding around,” Levings said. “All my friends are friends with Donnie, and we thought that if we did this it would make him really happy.”

The boys intended to raise enough money to surprise Irvine with a skateboard of his own, but a local shop, Replay Boardshop, decided to donate a deck after being approached by Levings and Milligan about selling the wax pucks in their store.

“We went there and talked with the owner and they bought six. [But] they’ve already sold out, so we’re going to restock tomorrow (May 7),” Levings said. “We’ve basically sold to every one of our friends, but once it got into Replay, it did really well.”

Irvine was overjoyed when his friends showed up to his front door with a skateboard, according to Levings.

“It was crazy, his face lit up because he was so happy to see us, and then he looked down and saw the board and he was instantly on it,” Levings said.

Learning to make the colourful wax pucks was a process of “trial and error,” according to Levings. He said the product is combination of regular wax, either coconut or canola oil and an oil-based dye.

“It’s quite time consuming, it takes like 10 minutes for each wax, and then you have to let it cool and then package it.”

Levings said he and his friends have tried to make other companies before, but nothing has taken off quite like this. Donny’s Wax is also producing stickers, t-shirts, and even creating its own commercials.

All three boys attend Clayburn Middle School. Michelle Watrin, a teacher of Levings, said she only found out about Donny’s Wax because of a class assignment where students write about what they’ve been doing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the school’s educational assistants have done a phenomenal integrating students like Irvine into the classroom.

“I’m so proud, I’m so happy,” Watrin said. “For these two boys to have the opportunity to get to know a student like Donnie, and then build a relationship with him, it makes my heart so happy to see how it has changed Donnie’s life.”

Aside from being available for purchase in Replay Boardshop, Levings said orders can be made through the Donny’s Wax Instagram account.

“Just send us a direct message and we can send it or deliver it.”

RELATED: Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abby SchoolsDonationskateboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey see 32 overdose deaths in the first three months of 2020
Next story
PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Just Posted

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

Parole board bans convicted Surrey child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Surrey see 32 overdose deaths in the first three months of 2020

15 of those were in March

Surrey’s first quarter financial report forecasts budget shortfall up to $42 million

This in on account of the pandemic, council was told

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 7: Health ministry beginning to contact scheduled surgery patients

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Abbotsford teens start skateboard-wax company named after friend with Down syndrome

Donny’s Wax to donate 10% of each sale to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

PHOTOS: Kelowna residents frustrated after Mill Creek floods homes

Residents living along Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are affected by the flooding

COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

30,000 procedures cancelled, many for cancer, heart treatment

Most Read