The scene of a school bus crash north of Cache Creek on Nov. 27, which has left 12 people injured. Photo: Savannah GB-Pierro.

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

BC Emergency Health Services is reporting that at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, BCEHS paramedics were called to a school bus crash near Cache Creek.

Twelve patients are being cared for and triaged. Early indications are that all patients are in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Highway 97 near Church Road north of Cache Creek was closed for a short time, but has now reopened.

A School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) employee had no knowledge of the incident and no further information. At this time, it is not known who was involved in the crash or where they were from.

BCEHS has reported that updates will be posted on their Twitter account @BC_EHS.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Just Posted

Surrey man arrested after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin was found dead in her apartment by a relative

Cloverdale lantern festival still closed two months after scheduled ‘grand opening’

Event experiences delays as organizer struggles to meet City of Surrey building, electrical codes

EDITORIAL: Surrey mayor’s ‘shaken to the core’ over city debt, but we’re not

Just about any time of pendular change in ideology following an election, shock is sure to follow

Memorial car show on move from Cloverdale Fairgrounds, where burnouts aren’t wanted

Burnouts in the Sky event organizers are looking for suitable site elsewhere

Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

But another 40 mm of rain is expected throughout Tuesday

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

Twelve people reported injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek

Initial report says patients in stable, non-life-threatening condition

Waterfalls surge after rain-soaked week on B.C.’s south coast

More than 100mm of rain fell in some cities

B.C. ride hailing regulation battle to carry on into 2019

Green MLAs vote against allowing ordinary driver’s licence

Royal Canadian Air Force retires CH-124 Sea King helicopters

Fleet will be replaced with CH-148 Cyclone aircraft at 443 Squadron near Victoria

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read