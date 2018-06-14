TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

TV host and designer Jillian Harris has a bone to pick with the lack of ridesharing in B.C. after she says a cab driver wouldn’t give her a ride.

The HGTV Love It or List It Vancouver host took to Instagram Wednesday, telling her fans that she was kicked out of a cab in Coquitlam.

Harris, who’s expecting her second child in October, alleges a driver with Bel-Air Taxi refused ther service from Port Moody to downtown Vancouver due to the distance.

“We got a cab to set… and they got to set and they refused to take me into Vancouver because he just said it was too far,” she said.

The driver offered to give her a ride to a nearby SkyTrain station, she said. “Bel-Air, that’s not cool, you can’t do that.”

Black Press Media reached out to Bel-Air Taxi for comment, but was told the manager was in meetings.

READ MORE: Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

READ MORE: Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

A few hours after speaking out, Harris turned her attention to the lack of ridesharing services, like Uber, in the province.

“I can’t believe the amount of stories that I’m getting about cabs refusing people, cabs making people walk, cab drivers falling asleep,” she said.

“People saying cabs refuse people all the time, so I know this has been going on for a long time.”

Premier John Horgan said earlier this year he’s aiming to table ridesharing legislation at the end of the year.

“When can we get Uber? I really feel like that would keep everybody on their toes and there would still be business for everybody,” Harris went on.

“If B.C. isn’t going to allow us to have Uber, then you guys do something about the cab situation, because it could be dangerous if you don’t pick people up or if you refuse people – or in my case I was in the cab and he kicked me out, so come on.”

