The strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians at 1:35 p.m. (earthquake.usgs.gov)

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

A tsunami is not expected to hit B.C. after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska Tuesday – the largest U.S. earthquake to strike so far in 2019.

The strong earthquake in the Rat Islands of the western Aleutians rattled at 2:35 p.m. PDT, according to Alaska’s earthquake monitoring agency.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than the rest of B.C.

Due to the remoteness, there were no reports of it being felt.

RELATED: Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of B.C.

The agency reported it was a shallow, crustal earthquake as opposed to a deeper subduction zone quake.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Major Canadian canola exporter to China says finding new markets not easy
Next story
Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

Just Posted

Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Missing woman last seen in South Surrey

Police are asking for help locating Lynn Currie

Volunteers plant over 100 native shrubs and ferns in North Delta’s Cougar Canyon

The vegetation is meant to improve habitat for salmon fry and spawners in Cougar Creek

White Rock’s Memorial Park, parkade expected to open soon

Both projects are anticipated to open April 19

Pettigrew says public should have say in Surrey’s policing plan, as mayor denies motion

Councillor says he intends to table the motion again at a Public Safety Committee meeting on May 6

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

UPDATE: Woman on life support after daylight shooting in North Vancouver

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek says many not careful this time of year

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

6.5 magnitude quake was ‘shallow, crustal earthquake’

Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Sturgeon fishing closures coming to side channels in the Lower Fraser

Under review for species at risk designation, the closures are precautionary, says the province

Most Read