TSB investigates plane accident near Calgary, no info released about casualties

The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating an accident involving a small aircraft in a recreational area west of Calgary.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to British Columbia after departing Springbank Airport located near Calgary on Friday night (July 28) when it was reported overdue.

He says after its emergency locator beacon was activated, it was found nearly five kilometres north of Kananaskis Village.

MacDonald did not have any information regarding fatalities or injuries, and deferred all information about the search for the aircraft to RCMP.

An RCMP spokeswoman said police are not releasing any information about the accident at this time, but police are planning a news conference at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday about a plane crash in the Kananaskis area.

EMS spokesman Stuart Brideaux says crews responded to the area early Saturday morning, but were informed there would not be any patients to transport or assess.

