Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry sailing cancelled due to high winds, sea state

Adverse weather causes cancellations across several BC Ferries routes

Several BC Ferries sailings are cancelled Friday morning due to adverse weather. (Black Press Media File)

BC Ferries has cancelled a handful of Friday morning sailings due to adverse weather.

The Coastal Celebration’s 7 a.m. Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailing and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailing are cancelled due to high winds and sea state.

“The safety of our passenger sand crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries says in a service notice. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay #CoastalCelebration has cancelled its first round trip due to adverse weather. The 7am sailing out of Swartz Bay & the 9am sailing out of Tsawwassen will not travel. More details here: https://t.co/gMU6G4edC8 ^ta — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) February 26, 2021

Several other BC Ferries routes are cancelled Friday morning including both directions of the 8:25 Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay sailings and the 7:45 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen.

