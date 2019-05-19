Trump tells anti-abortion activists to stay united for 2020

Disagreement among Republicans is becoming apparent over Alabama’s law

With Alabama’s restrictive new abortion law stirring divisions on the right, President Donald Trump is imploring anti-abortion activists to stay united for the 2020 election.

Trump says gains by anti-abortion activists will “rapidly disappear” if, as he put it in a tweet, “we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one.”

READ ALSO: Celebrities answer call to share abortion testimonials

Disagreement among Republicans is becoming apparent over Alabama’s law, which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest. Trump sees Democrats taking advantage of that.

Without mentioning Alabama’s law, Trump said he supports the right to an abortion when rape or incest is involved or when the life of the woman is stake. Those exceptions to abortion bans are also accepted by many anti-abortion social conservatives, who are an important constituency for Trump.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old girl

Mikayla Logan was last seen in Guildford on Tuesday, May 14

GUIDE: Rodeo, community events in Cloverdale this weekend

Bed races, chili cook-off, parade and the rodeo itself

Surrey to begin ‘public engagement process’ on policing transition next week

First in a series of public events set for May 23 at Cloverdale rec centre

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

Free winter parking, higher summer rates eyed for White Rock waterfront

Councillor calls for more hard data on the impact of trial free parking on Marine Drive businesses

Jeep totalled, four young people in hospital, after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Mounties have not ruled out any possible factors in what led to the overnight crash

Canadian killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

Man dies after being hit by car in East Vancouver

The driver involved is cooperating with police

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Most Read