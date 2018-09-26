Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump says he rejected a request for a one-on-one NAFTA meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week because Canada’s tariffs are too high and the country’s trade negotiators have refused to budge.

Trump made the comments late Wednesday as part of a free-wheeling news conference at the end of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Yeah, I did,” Trump said when asked whether he rejected a meeting with Trudeau on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“His tariffs are too high and he doesn’t seem to want to move. And I’ve told him, forget about it.”

In his response, Trump also complained about Canada’s negotiators and appeared to make a specific reference to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland — who has been Trudeau’s NAFTA point person since talks began 13 months ago.

“We’re very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada — we don’t like their representative very much,” Trump said.

Shortly after Trump’s news conference, the Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting. Trudeau’s office declined further comment.

Trump reiterated his threat to slap Canadian auto imports to the U.S. with tariffs, which experts say would devastate industries in both countries.

“And, frankly, we’re thinking about just taxing cars coming in from Canada,” he said. “That’s the motherlode, that’s the big one.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales
Next story
B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Just Posted

NasKARZ launches in Surrey school district

Program first created to help at-risk youth in Downtown Eastside

Integrity Now says performance, cultural centre is ‘much needed’ in Surrey

Venue would showcase world-class talent, create positive economic impact: Bruce Hayne

Guardian of Surrey-Langley war memorial to get memorial of his own

The late Dave Manson spent 10 years looking after First World War memorial without pay

Distracted drivers targeted

Think of Me launched in Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey Indigo ‘adopts’ school

Adopt a School program fundraises for new library books, resources

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Ice conditions keep Canadian divers from full exploration of Franklin wreck

Persistent ice off the Yukon and Alaskan coasts caused a three-week delay for Parks Canada

Justice minister defends approval of roadside pot test as some police wary

Vancouver’s police department is among those that won’t use the Drager DrugTest 5000

Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

Timeline unveiled by the federal pipeline regulator on Wednesday is ‘reasonable and fair.’

Aerial photos reveal good and bad news about B.C.’s endangered killer whales

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says one whale losing weight, others pregnant

3 engineers to face disciplinary hearings in Mount Polley disaster

Hearings will be heard in 2019 in relation to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine tailings impoundment breach

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

Startup offers $1 way into B.C. real estate

Vancouver-based company aims to give people cheaper ways to invest in the market

Most Read