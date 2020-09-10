Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference as he unveils plans for greater support for Black businesses, at HXOUSE in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Trudeau to take questions in Liberal party’s first-ever virtual fundraiser

The party says it has received more than 500 questions so far

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering himself up for questions from Liberal party supporters in a first-of-its-kind virtual fundraiser tonight.

Donors ponying up any amount — but $25 is what the party suggests — get to participate in a mass video link and pose written questions to the Liberal leader.

The party says it has received more than 500 questions so far.

Montreal MP Rachel Bendayan is moderating the event and will choose which questions to put to Trudeau.

Trudeau normally attends multiple fundraisers across the country but the COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to large in-person gatherings and all political parties have had to find other ways of raising money and conducting voter outreach.

The Liberal party is in the process of debating and prioritizing policy resolutions for its upcoming national convention entirely online.

It has yet to decide whether the convention itself, scheduled for Nov. 12-15 in Ottawa, will be conducted virtually or through some hybrid of online and in-person sessions.

The Canadian Press

