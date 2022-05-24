Trudeau to speak in Surrey

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to be in Surrey today (May 24).

According to a news release, Trudeau will make remarks at 6:30 p.m. at a Liberal fundraising event. The release did not disclose the event’s location, but noted it will be shared with media who RSVP.

“Join us for a unique in-person event with the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau as we look at the next steps in our Liberal government’s work to build a better, stronger and more resilient Canada,” the invite states.

The $1,000-per-plate event follows Trudeau’s attendance Monday at a daylong memorial in Kamloops, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the discovery of more than 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school.

READ MORE: 215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of SurreyJustin Trudeau