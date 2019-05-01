Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to his seat at the start of the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Trudeau taps veteran Jeremy Broadhurst to run Liberal re-election campaign

Broadhurst is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has turned to veteran Liberal Jeremy Broadhurst to run the governing party’s bid for re-election this fall.

Broadhurst, who is currently serving as chief of staff to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, is to take on new duties as national campaign director by May 13.

The appointment signals an attempt to reach out to long-time Liberals, some of whom have privately grumbled that their experience has not been tapped or valued by the Trudeau team.

Broadhurst is a Team Trudeau insider but he’s also got a long history with the party.

READ MORE: Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

He has served in senior positions with every Liberal leader, permanent and interim, since 2006, including a stint as Trudeau’s deputy chief of staff.

He ran the Liberals’ war room during the 2011 campaign and, as national director of the party, played a key role in its 2015 election victory.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accessible playground coming to Surrey park
Next story
Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

Just Posted

South Surrey vehicle stop results in fentanyl bust

More than $27,000 cash found in vehicle on 171 Street, police said

Corgi race to feature at Cloverdale Rodeo finals

A dozen Corgis will race at the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20

Suspect in Surrey banquet hall stabbing turns himself in

Police put a call out April 30 for help identifying the man

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Surrey

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Cloverdale Reporter staff honoured at community newspaper awards

Advertising, editorial staff recognized for excellence

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read