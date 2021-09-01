Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is reflected in the Conservative Party logo on his teleprompter as speaks to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 in Ottawa. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Trudeau, O’Toole in Ontario, Singh in Quebec on Day 18 of election campaign

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail

The three main party leaders are staying central for Day 18 of the federal election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau begins his day by announcing his platform in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is also in Ontario, with a morning announcement at the Ottawa hotel he has been using as his main base throughout the campaign.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh is in Quebec for a housing announcement in Montreal, followed by a virtual town hall in the evening.

Affordability was a key election talking point on the campaign trail alongside the economy on Tuesday, as Statistics Canada reported the economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent between April and June, and estimated another drop in real gross domestic product in July.

Experts say when the economy is good, or perceived to be going in the right direction, voters are inclined to reward the incumbent government.

They also say when voters feel the opposite, they are inclined to punish the incumbent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
Vaccine hesitancy highest in Alberta, racialized groups at rollout’s start: survey
Next story
U.S. warning about travel to Canada mainly for benefit of unvaccinated, CDC head says

Just Posted

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, speaks during a stop on his Mad Max Summer 2021 Pre-Election Tour at Yarrow Pioneer Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Maxime Bernier making campaign stop in Abbotsford with Fraser Valley hopefuls

A Grade 8 student at L.A. Matheson Secondary. March 2021. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
‘People’s comfort levels are very different,’ says Surrey’s superintendent ahead of 1st day of school

Surrey teen Sia Sidhu has been raising money for BC Children’s Hospital in a variety of ways in recent years. This year's "Team Sia" fundraiser involves a raffle of more than 60 prizes donated by sponsors. (submitted photo)
‘I don’t want to stop now’: With new raffle, Surrey girl adds to $32K she’s raised for charity

A general meeting has been set for Sept. 14, 2021 to elect a new board of directors for the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club. (File photo)
Effort underway to ‘rejuvenate’ Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club