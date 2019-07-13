Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with parents to discuss the Canada Child Benefit at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex Saturday afternoon (July 13). (Photos: Lauren Collins)

Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

Prime Minister was in the city for two events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Surrey Saturday afternoon (July 13)

Trudeau was meeting with about half a dozen parents to discuss the Canada Child Benefit at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in Fleetwood.

He said it was “an opportunity to chat” with the parents on some of the challenges they’re facing as parents and “pressures” that families are under.

“We know the cost of living is always a challenge,” said Trudeau, highlighting the costs of activities while children are off school during the summer.

The Canada Child Benefit was introduced in 2015.

“Because it was working so well, we actually indexed it to the cost of living,” he said. “So in about a week, the monthly amount you are all getting to support your kids, will be going up to match the cost of living.”

READ ALSO: As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out, May 7, 2019

Trudeau said “every year, we are indexing it.”

The media wasn’t able to ask questions and couldn’t stay for the discussion.

Trudeau is also attending an event at Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal’s campaign office, following the meeting with parents.

READ ALSO: Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada, March 17, 2019

READ ALSO: Excluding non-permanent families from Canada Child Benefit unfair: report, Sept. 8, 2018

READ ALSO: Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey, April 23, 2019


