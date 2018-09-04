(File photo: Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media) (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Black Press Media)

Trudeau making transit announcement in Surrey today

Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson are to join Trudeau at SFU Surrey

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a transit announcement in Surrey today.

Joining Trudeau at the press conference inside SFU Surrey is Premier Horgan, as well as Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.

Later in the day, Trudeau is scheduled to speak to media at the Tong Louie YMCA ahead of a “roundtable discussion on gangs and gun control” with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair.

Tuesday evening, Trudeau will be at a Surrey banquet hall for a Liberal Party dinner.

See more: PM Trudeau at Surrey banquet hall for Liberal Party dinner

The “Evening With the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau” will be held at the Crystal at York hall at 80th and 128th Street.

“This event is an exciting opportunity to hear from Justin Trudeau and to show your support as we prepare to elect even more Liberal MPs from British Columbia in 2019,” Surrey-Newton MP Sukh Dhaliwal says in an emailed event invitation.

A link to a page on the website liberal.ca lists “regular” tickets priced at $1,000, “Laurier Club” seats at $1,500, “Victory Fund Donors” at $750, “Youth (35 and under) ” at $750, and “2018 Laurier Club Donors” at $95.

“Political contributions are eligible for tax credits of up to $650,” the website notes.

