Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his remarks during a ceremony on Parliament Hill on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau apologizes to Tk’emlúps chief for not attending truth and reconciliation ceremony

Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir mentioned the prime minister had been invited

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc for not attending their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony, despite being invited.

Instead of attending the ceremony, Trudeau spent the new federal statutory holiday in Tofino, sparking condemnation from local First Nation leaders there. Although the prime minister’s office had suggested Trudeau was spending the day speaking to residential school survivors, he was not seen at any National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events in the Tofino area.

The prime minister’s office confirmed that Trudeau had called Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir on Saturday (Oct. 2) to apologize for missing the event, discussed further actions on reconciliation and visiting the Kamloops-area community.

READ MORE: First Nations members demand apology from Trudeau in Tofino

READ MORE: Indigenous leaders call for ‘concrete action’ on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousJustin TrudeauTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
Senator accused of being China’s ‘mouthpiece’ worries about rise of anti-Asian racism
Next story
RCMP say reports of shots fired and pipe bomb in Metrotown area ‘unfounded’

Just Posted

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing chickens into crates in an undercover video filmed by Mercy For Animals. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack company’s guilty pleas to chicken abuse ‘represent progress,’ says animal welfare group

South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace,’ located at 1160 King George Blvd., has been painted white. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ painted white

SEPASS, Christopher Age: 35 Height: 5 ft 8 in Weight: 181 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to comply with probation order Warrant in effect: Sept. 28, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 3

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service for a November 2020 collision that involved a white Volkswagen Jetta and an unmarked transit police vehicle. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police watchdog recommending charges in 2020 crash involving transit cop