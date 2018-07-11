In this Oct. 11, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House. (Evan Vucci, AP Photo)

Trudeau and Trump have informal meeting on trade at NATO summit

Conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels including efforts to revise the NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke informally with U.S. President Donald Trump today — the first face-to-face encounter the two have had since the explosive G7 meetings last month in Quebec.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister says the conversation was on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels and focused on trade, including efforts to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The two also touched on the implications of a new Mexican president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, for NAFTA negotiations.

The discussion was not an official bilateral meeting, which are common during summits involving world leaders like NATO.

News of the meeting comes as a final communique is issued by NATO members a day early.

It is signed by all 29 NATO leaders and reaffirms the alliance’s “unwavering commitment” to see member states dedicate two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2024.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP urges Trudeau to develop funding plan to help Greyhound
Next story
BC Cannabis stores to start with 150 strains available

Just Posted

70 bags of trash illegally dumped in White Rock

City staff are investigating

Live music lineup announced for upcoming Clover Valley Beer Festival

The August 11th festival will feature 40 breweries and cider mills, live music and more

Mysterious white substance in North Delta creek likely paint, city says

The substance did not appear to be toxic and was cleaned up on July 10

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ sets up to film in sunny Cloverdale downtown

Cloverdale (a.k.a. Greendale) is ready for its close up

South Surrey nursery application referred back to staff

City staff had recommended council decline rezoning request

VIDEO: Free summer concerts launched at Surrey Civic Plaza

Eight-show series features performances Tuesday evenings, plus lunchtime dates Mondays

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Credit, debit card skimmers found in SkyTrain ticket machines: Transit Police

Transit Police said three machines were found in stations along the Canada Line

Most Read