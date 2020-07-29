Truckers shouldn’t sleep in their rigs on Surrey’s streets if RV owners can’t, council hears

‘What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,’ resident tells public hearing

Surrey council has put its final stamp of approval on a pilot on-street truck parking program that will allow permit holders to park their trucks at all hours in certain industrial areas of Port Kells, South Westminster and Cloverdale.

READ ALSO: Surrey council approves on-street truck parking program

Surrey council had passed third reading on three bylaws on July 13 and also set a public hearing for July 27 related to the pilot program.

The public hearing concerned the amendment of a bylaw governing off-street parking and loading/unloading so that truck parking facilities won’t be required to be paved except when maintenance is concerned. Council granted third reading and final adoption following the public hearing, as well as final approval to those bylaws that won third reading on July 13.

Deb Jack, president of Surrey Environmental Partners told council her group is concerned that the places where trucks will be parked will not be paved.

“Our concern is that there’s a lot of stuff that drops out of vehicles,” she said.

Resident Annie Kaps reminded council that last November it made it illegal to live in, or even sleep in, an RV on Surrey’s streets.

“Surrey did move against RV vehicles and sleeping on the streets, and now I’ve looked at this thing and I don’t see any proviso that you cannot sleep in the cab of these trucks,” she said. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and I don’t think that this should be allowed in these rigs either.”

“If a person who has a motorhome cannot park it on the street and stay in there, even if it’s for a couple of days when they’re trying to unload it,” she said, “I oppose this for that reason.”

“I just think there should be something to acknowledge the fact that these rigs have sleepers in them, and RV vehicles have sleepers, and this is not covered in this bylaw.”

READ ALSO: Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Jean Lamontagne, Surrey’s general manager of planning an development, told council that truck maintenance must be done on a paved area. “As it relates to the remainder of the property, it’s up to the owner of the property to ensure that the trucks that might be parked on the property are not doing activities that they should be doing on the paved area, on the non-paved area.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deltassist granted $7,500 in anti-racism funding
Next story
41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

Just Posted

City attempts to address parking woes in East Clayton

Clayton resident says the approved measures won’t solve anything

Low-cost bicycle repair shop in Cloverdale overwhelmed by need

Cloverdale Community Cycles shuts doors to new customers for time being

Truckers shouldn’t sleep in their rigs on Surrey’s streets if RV owners can’t, council hears

‘What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,’ resident tells public hearing

Surrey council gives nod to 131-townhouse project for Guildford

‘For me it’s just too much density,’ Councillor Steven Pettigrew said

Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society to distribute COVID-19 grants in September

The amount of money has not yet been determined, Councillor Laurie Guerra says

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

Event on Aug. 15 and 16 at Tradex to feature more than 300 planes and vehicles

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Ridge Meadows RCMP called after dog left in vehicle with windows up

BC SPCA says they receive 1,000 calls to rescue animals from vehicles each year

UPDATE: Woman killed in Mission plane crash identified as popular Pitt Meadows pilot

Erissa Yong-Wilson, 66, died after a plane crash at Stave Lake

Most Read