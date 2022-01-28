Protesters and supporters drive over the Nipigon Bridge on the Trans Canada Highway as part of a trucking convoy against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Nipigon, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

Trucker protest converging on Canadian capital

The convoy of big rigs has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country

The first trucks in a national convoy that was organized to protest the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers are due to arrive in the Ottawa area today.

The convoy of big rigs has been gaining participants and supporters as it rolls across the country from all directions for a weekend rally in the capital.

In Toronto Thursday crowds of people lined part of the route, waving Canadian flags and holding up signs denouncing the vaccine mandate as they cheered the truckers on.

Some with extreme, far-right views have latched onto the protest, which has been condemned by the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

Many truckers have posted on social media they are continuing to do their jobs and that the convoy doesn’t speak for them.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has warned people not to dismiss the protesters as simple freedom fighters, saying nobody wants to see the Parliament Hill demonstration descend into anti-government violence.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Thursday that he would meet with some of the truckers, adding that he and his MP’s have long stood against the vaccine mandate they now face. But he also denounced those involved in the convoy who are espousing racist and extremist ideas.

Meanwhile, police in Ottawa stressed they would not tolerate any criminal behaviour as they made plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators at Saturday’s so called “freedom rally.”

– The Canadian Press

Trucksvaccines

Previous story
Surrey RCMP looking for 81-year-old man
Next story
Coquitlam Mounties seeking witnesses to fatal stabbing

Just Posted

Ocean Park residents Gordon and Ester Rice recently lost $8,900 due to a fraud. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Swindler pretends to be grandson, scams South Surrey seniors out of $8,900

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public's help in finding missing 81-year-old Richard Lorne Talbot, who was last seen Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. in the 8400-block of 141 Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP looking for 81-year-old man

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside of Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court date for his public mischief charge. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
FOCUS: Surrey mayor’s legal bill ramifications riling residents

White Rock’s 2022 draft financial plan proposes an overall tax hike of 4.9 per cent for an average single family home and 4.2 per cent for a strata home. (Contributed photo)
City of White Rock seeks public input on draft financial plan for 2022