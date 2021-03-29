Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
A loader’s back tires lift from the pavement as B.C. Transportation crews work to clear a rockslide from Highway 1 outside of Boston Bar on Monday morning. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)A loader’s back tires lift from the pavement as B.C. Transportation crews work to clear a rockslide from Highway 1 outside of Boston Bar on Monday morning. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
B.C. Transportation workers acted quickly to remove a huge boulder from Highway 1, which impeded progress on the highway in both directions for at least an hour on Monday morning. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)B.C. Transportation workers acted quickly to remove a huge boulder from Highway 1, which impeded progress on the highway in both directions for at least an hour on Monday morning. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
The boulder that blocked off Highway 1 near Hell's Gate on Monday morning. Traffic resumed travel just before noon. (Photo/Emil Anderson Maintenance)
A boulder the size of a pickup truck disrupted traffing near Boston Bar along Highway 1. Emil Anderson workers were on the scene to push the boulder aside and repair the roadway. (Photo/Emil Anderson Maintenance)

A pickup-sized boulder slammed onto Highway 1 pavement near Hell’s Gate, tangling up traffic in both directions up the Fraser Canyon.

According to Drive B.C., the rockslide that had been there for a number of hours prior tied up mid-morning traffic on Monday (March 29) in the Boston Bar area north of the Hell’s Gate Tunnel. Workers could be seen moving a boulder that cleared the protective walls and landed square in the middle of the road.

Truck driver Mateo Yurkovic posted dashcam footage of the boulder in the road while it was still dark outside. He was able to drive around it, quickly signalling to oncoming traffic by flashing his brights about the danger in the road.

“Woohoo!” he can be heard exclaiming in surprise.

Within an hour of the Drive B.C. report, Emil Anderson crews cleared the massive rock and began working to repair the damage it caused.

READ ALSO: Harrison Lake rock slide caught on camera

READ ALSO: TV show investigates paranormal activity at Hell’s Gate Airtram

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HopeTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Langley dog owner raises alarm about cannabis hazard after misadventure in park
Next story
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Just Posted

Verna Hassall was the first woman to be president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce in 1961, which was called the Cloverdale Board of Trade at the time. (Photo courtesy the City of Surrey Archives.)
Chamber director researching his organization’s 72-year history in an effort to compile a list of past presidents

‘The Cloverdale Chamber is one of the oldest Chambers in the area:’ Wheatley

Jason Faria operates Next Gen Concessions and Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media)
‘Kicked out’ of Surrey, food trucker motors on with drive-thru festival this spring

Cloverdale date planned on the weekend of April 24-25

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Demolition of Gabby’s Country Cabaret on Fraser Highway at 203rd Street took place March 30, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley landmark for country music fans razed

Gabby’s Country Cabaret building demolished Tuesday morning

Surrey RCMP detachment in Newton. (File photo)
Surrey Mounties looking for Whalley hit-and-run driver

A pick-up truck smashed into a small car at about noon Sunday before driving off

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(File photo)
Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

IHIT investigating suspicous circumstances, seeks public help

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

Most Read