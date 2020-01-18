Glen Alexander’s “Jesus is Lord” truck was allegedly “firebombed” on Jan. 7. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Fraser Heights

Truck fire in Surrey destroys generator bound for Uganda missions trip, GoFundMe started

Glen Alexander says his ‘Jesus is Lord’ vehicle has been target of vandalism before

Glen Alexander says it’s “very discouraging” after his vehicle that had a generator in it bound for a missions trip in Uganda was “firebombed.”

On the evening on Jan. 7, Alexander said, he got a call from Surrey RCMP that his truck, which has “Jesus is Lord” written on it, was set on fire in his Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

Inside of it was a $20,000-generator that was bound for a missions trip for a school and a hospital in Uganda.

Alexander said he was still leaving for the trip on Jan. 23.

“We’ll probably get something over there… In fact, the situation is probably going to help us a little better because it costs a lot of money to send a generator and a truck all the way over to Uganda. It costs up to $7,000 to $8,000 to send over, maybe more.”

But, Alexander said, there are a lot of people in the northern Ugandan community that “really need help.” He said he’s been going over for the last three or four years to help.

“We have a good life here in Canada. Over there, they have sometimes a very difficult life,” he said. “I’m not worried so much about my truck. It’s only about what was inside of it.”

Friends created GoFundMe was created on Jan. 9, and as of Saturday (Jan. 18), it had raised $7,620 of its $20,000-goal.

“I think the fundraising is doing very well and we’re going to be able to meet our target,” Alexander said. “A lot of good people have put towards this trip.”

As for the truck, Alexander said it has been the target of vandalism “many times.” He said it’s been broken into, stolen and graffitied.

Glen Alexander’s “Jesus is Lord” truck was allegedly “firebombed” on Jan. 7. This is what Alexander’s truck looked like before the fire. (Photo: submitted)

