Updated: Two injured in crash that damaged 192nd Street overpass above Hwy. 1

Mike Lantz posted this image of the damaged 192 Street overpass on Tuesday, July 12. (Twitter)

Two people were hurt when a flatbed truck towing an excavator damaged the 192nd Street overpass above Highway 1, backing up traffic through Langley and Surrey on Tuesday, July 12.

It happened around 8 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services reported receiving a call at 8:08am about a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 and 192street.

“Two paramedic ground units responded and transported two patients to hospital,” a BCEHS release said.

It did not say how serious the injuries were.

Drive BC was reporting a “vehicle incident” westbound at 192nd St. has multiple lanes blocked.

Matthew Purdy took this photo of the aftermath of the Tuesday morning July 12 crash that damaged the 192 Street overpass. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“Assessment in progress, expect major delays and consider an alternate route,” the advisory said.

Images posted to social media showed an overpass girder was damaged in the crash.

All but the HOV lane was blocked, and drivers were being told to “expect major delays.”

By early afternoon, an additional lane had reopened.

#BCHwy1 3 WB lanes remain closed with only the HOV lane OPEN after earlier MVI that damaged the 192nd St Overpass. Expect major delays. Use alternate routes as available. EB off-ramp to 192 St is closed. 192 St also closed in both directions. #LangleyBC #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/hbSQb1064I — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) July 12, 2022

Just a few weeks earlier, a similar collision caused an estimated $1 million damage to the 232nd Street overpass in Aldergrove.

