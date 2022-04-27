Photographers Donna Wooldridge, Corry Kriticos and Christy Fox pose with White Rock council members after receiving certificates of appreciation April 25. (City of White Rock photo)

Photographers Donna Wooldridge, Corry Kriticos and Christy Fox pose with White Rock council members after receiving certificates of appreciation April 25. (City of White Rock photo)

Trio of White Rock photographers recognized by council

Certificates of appreciation presented for images that capture ‘beauty’ and ‘spirit’ of community

Three White Rock photographers – whose iconic images are helping spread the fame of the city through social and other media – received special recognition from council Monday night (April 25).

Donna Wooldridge, Corry Kriticos and Christy Fox were presented with certificates of appreciation by Mayor Darryl Walker on behalf of all of council.

The citations read, in part, “White Rock council would like to recognize you as civic ambassadors, achieving (a) significant contribution in promoting our community through photography.”

“These are absolutely drop-dead beautiful photographs,” Walker said, after councillors and residents present watched a short slide presentation of the trio’s work, highlighting views of the waterfront and pier, but also some community personalities.

“I understand you have been featured on some of our local television stations, on news programs and (in) social media, he added.

“I want to thank you for sharing your work, and, in doing so, sharing our picturesque community with others around the province and, perhaps, beyond. Each of you do amazing work in capturing the natural beauty and the spirit of our community.

“This helps in so many ways – it promotes community pride…and also encourages tourism,” he noted.

“If anybody is aware of other community ambassadors doing similar work to the three of you, we’d like to know about those people and we’d like to connect with them.”


