Anna Queen Chao and her sons Davy and Mike Hao (inset, left to right) are to be remembered in a service tomorrow (April 14) at Victory Memorial Funeral Centre in South Surrey.

Tribute planned Sunday for mother, sons found dead after South Surrey crash

Service set for Victory Memorial Funeral Centre

Three family members – a South Surrey mother and her two sons – who were found dead March 26 following a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion are to be remembered in a service planned for Sunday afternoon (April 14) at Victory Memorial Funeral Centre.

The tribute to Anna Queena Chao, Davy Hao and Mike Hao was announced in obituaries that were posted online Monday and in print Wednesday.

The announcements describe Chao as “a loving mother to her sons… who meant everything to her.”

“Anna touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all.”

Davy Hao “was kind and always wanted to help people,” while older brother Mike Hao always had a smile on his face and “an enthusiasm for life,” according to the obituaries.

The trio’s deaths became the subject of an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team case, after officers responding to the morning crash deemed the scenario suspicious. A second scene – a Rosemary Heights house that neighbours said the three deceased called home – was also part of the investigation.

READ MORE: Mother, two sons identified as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Sunday’s service is to get underway at noon. Victory Memorial is located at 14831 28 Ave.

Previous story
Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, April 14–19

Car fire at auto yard, Surrey pub a ‘total loss’ after suspicious fire, and more

Top-level Tweedsmuir football players sign with renowned universities

Kojo Odoom, Addison Sadler and Braeden Hutchinson commit to collegiate football programs

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market returns May 5

More space, more vendors, more markets for second season

Surrey neighbourhood still dealing with peacock problem

City estimates between 35 and 40 birds remaining; nine “successfully” captured and rehomed

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Most Read