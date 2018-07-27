(File photo)

Trial set in White Rock knives-thrown case

Three-day hearing set for January 2019

A man charged after knives were thrown at White Rock officers responding to a disturbance call has been ordered to stand trial.

Knives thrown at White Rock police responding to 'scene of a disturbance'

According to online court records, proceedings against Jaspal Singh Grewal have been set for Jan. 14-16, 2019, in Surrey Provincial Court.

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told Peace Arch News earlier this month that officers were called to “the scene of a disturbance” near Wheatley Avenue and Bishop Street, north of Coldicutt Park on Marine Drive, on May 29.

“As police were attempting to make contact with the accused, he began to throw knives at police from the third-floor balcony,” Creighton said.

“The responding members sustained no significant injuries.”

Grewal last appeared in court on July 23, on charges of uttering threats and ‘assault peace officer with weapon.’

