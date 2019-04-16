(File photo)

Trial set in White Rock drug seizure

Cocaine, fentanyl seized during May 2018 arrest

A man charged in connection with the seizure last May in White Rock of cocaine and fentanyl is set to go to trial on the matter early next year.

READ MORE: Fentanyl cited in White Rock drug charges

According to online court records, voir dire proceedings – a trial within a trial, often held to determine the admissibility of evidence – in the case against Navjot Cheema are to get underway Dec. 3, with the trial proper to begin on Feb. 3, 2020.

Five days were scheduled for the voir dire, and another five for the trial, during an appearance Tuesday (April 9) in Surrey Provincial Court.

Officials with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada told Peace Arch News earlier this year that two charges had been sworn against Cheema on Jan. 16 – one for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and another for possession of fentanyl and a derivative of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking – in connection with a May 20, 2018 incident in the 800-block of Stayte Road.

On that day, officers arrested a 31-year-old man and seized nearly a kilogram of cocaine as well as “17 street doses” of fentanyl, while responding to a report of a break-and-enter.

READ MORE: Arrest leads to controlled-substance cache in White Rock

Previous story
Man attacked, robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park: police
Next story
B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey’s new Lego exhibit promises ‘Worlds of Wonder’

Free, family-friendly Lego exhibit will open April 24

Cloverdale residents get final chance to review new town centre plan

Open house is held, survey open until April 18

Emerson sex crime trial back in Surrey court today

Former Cloverdale youth pastor and wife pleaded not guilty

OUR VIEW: Gas prices are ungodly

We could all use some divine intervention here

Surrey City Hall needs more than $1 million in repairs

City staff say contractor who installed soffits when city hall was built made ‘design and installation errors’

VIDEO: Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Man attacked, robbed at Abbotsford skateboard park: police

Three men arrested and face charges after incident on Monday night

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

5 to start your day

4 dead, 1 in custody after Penticton shootings, Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George and more

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read