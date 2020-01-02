Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon of Abbotsford is scheduled to start his trial on Feb. 3 on 18 charges related to a hit-and-run spree in Langley and Abbotsford in December 2018.

James Joseph Gordon’s trial is set to run from Feb. 3 to 13 in Abbotsford provincial court.

He faces 18 charges: five counts each of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident; two counts of possession of stolen property; and one count of arson.

Police previously reported that at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2018, a driver began speeding through north Langley and was deliberately trying to run down pedestrians.

Six people were struck in Langley between 8:11 and 10:12 p.m. Two dogs were also hit, and one of them died.

Several people were injured and taken to hospital.

The driver then headed to Abbotsford and hit one final pedestrian at 10:32 p.m.

Police said the man then torched and abandoned his stolen Mazda pickup truck and took another car, but was captured shortly after by Langley RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Gordon was charged the following day with possession of stolen property and breaching the bail conditions that had been placed on him following a stolen-vehicle charge on Nov. 19 in Abbotsford.

He was then charged with 17 more offences on Dec. 28. An 18th charge was later added.

– with files from Matthew Claxton, Langley Advance Times

