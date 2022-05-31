The trial of two cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi got underway May 30, 2022 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)

The trial of two cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi got underway May 30, 2022 in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo)

Trial of cousins charged in Surrey teen’s 2017 death underway

Proceedings for Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun set for 25 days

The trial of cousins charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi got underway this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun are both charged with offering an indignity to human remains. Twenty-five days have been scheduled for the court proceedings.

Dhesi’s body was found early on Aug. 2, 2017, in a torched SUV in South Surrey. Police said the 19-year-old had been in a romantic relationship with Deo’s brother, Harjot, at the time of her death.

Earlier this year, Harjot Singh Deo – initially charged with second-degree murder – pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a firearm and offering indignity to a dead human body or human remains in connection with Dhesi’s death. Sentencing proceedings for him are scheduled to get underway in June.

READ MORE: Murder-accessory charges dropped against mother, daughter in 2017 killing of Surrey teen

Charges of ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ against the Deos’ mother Manjit Kaur Deo and sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo, were dropped in May 2021. Manjit Deo, who spent 29 days in custody following her arrest in May 2019, was instead given a conditional discharge, while the charge against Inderdeep Deo was stayed.


