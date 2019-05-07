(Black Press Media files)

Trial of Canadian man charged with child porn over sex doll to hear closing arguments

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll

Closing arguments are expected today in the trial of a St. John’s man facing child pornography charges over a child-sized sex doll intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The complicated case has been working its way through court for years, raising the issue of what constitutes child pornography if no real child was involved.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Harrisson faces charges of possessing child pornography, mailing obscene matter, and two charges under the federal Customs Act of smuggling and possession of prohibited goods.

Harrisson testified Monday that he did not intend to have sex with the doll and that he had ordered it for companionship to replace his son, who died as an infant.

He ordered the doll from Japan in 2013 and it was intercepted on its way to his St. John’s home.

READ MORE: New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

READ MORE: Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pressured over press rights, Myanmar frees Reuters reporters
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Just Posted

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Search launched for Surrey’s new Poet Laureate, for two-year term

July 2 deadline set for submissions; candidate to start work in the fall

OUR VIEW: Real vaping solution is attitudinal

If abstinence is considered square in some circles, well, then, three cheers for square power

Bayside Sharks edge Abbotsford for men’s Div. 1 rugby title

South Surrey/White Rock side wins provincial crown one year after losing in the final

UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect after two fires set in one hour at Cloverdale condos

Couch, dumpster set alight at Clover Park Gardens Monday night

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Russell Porisky of Chilliwack counselled hundreds to dodge a total of $11.5 million in income tax

B.C. man’s challenge of controversial LNG pipeline in hands of NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

5 to start your day

New Westminster to move Begbie statue, couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man and more

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

Most Read