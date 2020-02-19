Police executed a search warrant in the 1300-block of George Street in May 2018. (File photo)

Trial for White Rock fentanyl charge rescheduled for August

Navjot Cheema charged following May 2018 cocaine, fentanyl seizure

The trial of a man charged in connection with a May 2018 seizure of cocaine and fentanyl has been rescheduled.

According to online court documents, proceedings against Navjot Cheema are now set to get underway in August. The trial was initially scheduled to start early this month.

As well, a voir dire – a trial within a trial, often held to determine the admissibility of evidence – in the case was bumped back. It is now set for eight days, starting July 27.

The trial is scheduled for four days, beginning Aug. 17.

Officials with the Public Prosecution Service of Canada told Peace Arch News last year that two charges – possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl and a derivative of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking – were sworn against Cheema in January 2019, in connection with a May 20, 2018 incident in the 800-block of Stayte Road.

READ MORE: Arrest leads to controlled-substance cache in White Rock

On that day, officers arrested a 31-year-old man and seized nearly a kilogram of cocaine as well as “17 street doses” of fentanyl, while responding to a report of a break-and-enter.


Cops and Courts

