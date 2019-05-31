Trial for man charged with killing Abbotsford cop is on two-week break

Oscar Arfmann, charged with murder of Const. John Davidson, is back in court on June 17

Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

The trial for the man accused of fatally shooting Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017 is now on a two-week break after the conclusion of the first week of proceedings.

The judge-only trial, which began on Monday of this week, will pick up again on Monday, June 17 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The trial has been scheduled for 39 days in court, but those will not always be consecutive.

Arfmann, 67, was charged with first-degree murder the day after Davidson, 53, was killed on Nov. 6, 2017.

The trial opened on Monday with Arfmann, formerly from Alberta, pleading not guilty to the charge.

Crown lawyer Theresa Iandiorio said in her opening statements that about 30 witnesses will testify over the course of the trial.

Davidson was the first on the scene after Arfmann allegedly began firing shots when he was confronted by two Fraser Valley Auto Mall employees about a Ford Mustang that had been stolen from the Ford dealership two days prior.

On the day of the shooting, the employees spotted the stolen vehicle at the Mt. Lehman Road business complex across from the auto mall.

They blocked in the Mustang, and were then confronted by Arfmann, who fired some shots from a rifle, Iandiorio said.

She said when Davidson arrived, he was shot twice by Arfmann – the first time from behind and the second time as Davidson was lying on the ground.

Iandiorio said the issue at trial is proving that Arfmann was the one who fired the shots that killed Davidson.

