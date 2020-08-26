Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (RCMP handout)

Trial delayed for man accused in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in 2017

The man accused in the murder of a Burnaby teenager has been pushed back due to pre-trial applications.

Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, 13. The teen girl was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

Ali’s trial by jury was originally scheduled to begin at B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 21, 2020.

In an email, BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Alisia Adams said pre-trial applications are ongoing.

“Pending the hearing of those applications, the start of the trial was pushed back,” Adams said.

