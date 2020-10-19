Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)

Trial dates set in White Rock manslaughter case

Proceedings against Ross Banner, 71, set for June 2021 in Surrey Provincial Court

Trial dates have been set in connection with the death earlier this year of an elderly man in White Rock.

According to online court information, Ross Banner – initially charged with aggravated assault – is to be tried for manslaughter in Surrey Provincial Court over four days next June.

The dates – June 21-24 – were set during an Oct. 2 court appearance, the results of which were not immediately available.

The proceedings stem from an altercation that occurred on Feb. 19 in the city’s Five Corners district. It drew police and other emergency crews to the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

The victim was found in the lobby of the Ocean Ridge condominium building with visible upper-body wounds, White Rock RCMP told Peace Arch News at the time, and a 71-year-old man was arrested.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 71-year-old arrested, elderly man critical following incident in White Rock’s Five Corners

READ MORE: Manslaughter charge laid in White Rock Five Corners incident

It was reported on March 4 that the victim had died from his injuries.

In May, officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced that the charge had been upgraded to manslaughter.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtcrimeManslaughter Trialsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Class told to self-isolate as three new school exposures reported in Delta
Next story
Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Just Posted

Fraser Health Overdose Alert.
Fraser Health issues Overdose Alert for Surrey

Health authority reports spike of overdoses in the last 24 hours

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 after an altercation left an elderly man in critical condition. (File photo)
Trial dates set in White Rock manslaughter case

Proceedings against Ross Banner, 71, set for June 2021 in Surrey Provincial Court

Surrey Knights head coach/GM Gerry Leiper talks to players during a PJHL game at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex in September 2019. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Roster shakeup for Surrey Knights as team starts COVID-modified PJHL season

‘We are definitely much better than last year,’ head coach/GM says

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Glasgow found not guilty of trying to murder transit cop in Surrey

Transit Police Constable Josh Harms was shot Jan. 30, 2019 at Scott Road SkyTrain Station

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (Photo courtesy NIAID-RML via The Associated Press)
Class told to self-isolate as three new school exposures reported in Delta

COVID-19 exposures reported at DSS, Hawthorne and Heath Traditional elementaries in North Delta

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A B.C. man decided to create a website to help people find family doctors accepting patients. Because Victoria is considered high-demand, clinic openings can’t be posted publicly. (Unsplash)
Vancouver Island man starts website that connects B.C. residents with doctors

Nanaimo man started project to help people find family physicians accepting patients

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Most Read