Michael Bonin, 20-years-old from Alberta, was discovered deceased on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017. (Black Press Media)

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

The lawyers for three men accused of a 2017 murder appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, Monday.

Ryan Watt and Joshua Fleurant are charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Michael Bonin, while Jared Jorgensen is charged with second-degree murder.

Bonin was discovered dead on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope on April 20, 2017.

Fleurant was present via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre Monday, while both Jorgenson and Watt’s defence lawyers appeared on their behalf.

The lawyers for the accused will appear in court on July 10, to schedule their trial dates. Flueant again will appear by video, while Jorgenson and Watt have been excused.

Fleurent and Watt’s trial dates will be set for October 15, 2019, for 14 days.

Jorgensen is expected to set his trial for April 14, 2020, for 14 days.

Both Watt and Fleurant remain in custody. Jorgensen was granted bail in June 2018.

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

