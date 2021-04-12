Trial dates set for senior charged in 2017 ‘targeted’ South Surrey shooting

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2017. (File photo)

Trial dates have been set for a South Surrey senior charged in connected with a 2017 ‘targeted’ shooting near the Pacific Highway border.

According to court officials, the proceedings for Kenneth Turpin are scheduled for Oct. 25 to Nov. 17, 2021 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Turpin, 70 at the time of his arrest, was charged after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2017. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led police to shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 Avenues and warn the public to “stay out of the area.” A police negotiator was brought in, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

Police two days later told Peace Arch News that the incident was “a dispute that occurred between two guys who were known to each other,” and that the suspect “was still on scene” when police arrived.

Turpin is charged with unlawfully discharge a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

