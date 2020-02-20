Angela Prestbakmo (second from right), the sister of Paul Prestbakmo, addresses media – flanked by (from left) Semiahmoo First Nation councillor Joanne Charles, Prestbakmo’s partner Barb and father, Chester – days after the homicide. (File photo)

Trial dates confirmed for youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death

Aggravated assault of White Rock senior to be addressed at same time: Crown

(FOR THE RECORD: Information posted to www.peacearchnews.com on Feb. 15 incorrectly associated a guilty plea for an unrelated assault that occurred in Surrey last May with the Aug. 16, 2019 assault of a White Rock senior. One of two youth charged in connection with the May incident pleaded guilty last week; a second youth charged in that May incident is to appear in Surrey Provincial Court next month. No plea has been entered in connection with either Aug. 16 incident.)

The trial for two youth charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with two violent incidents last August is to get underway next Jan. 11.

READ MORE: Youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death face trial

B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed last week that the dates were set during a Feb. 12 appearance in Surrey Provincial Court.

Both accused will be tried together, and time for the trial has been set aside “into March,” McLaughlin said.

Last month, court officials estimated six weeks would be needed to hear the case.

Both incidents occurred Aug. 16. The first took place near 16 Avenue and 152 Street and left a man in his 60s with “extensive” injuries. The second occurred just a few hours later, near 18 Avenue and 152 Street, and resulted in the death of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo.

READ MORE: Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

READ MORE: 45-year-old ID’ed as victim of South Surrey stabbing

Charges of second-degree murder were announced against two boys, aged 15 and 16, in September, in connection with Prestbakmo’s death.

In October, police announced aggravated assault charges against the same two youth, in connection with the earlier attack.


Court

