Trees, debris stall trains along South Surrey waterfront

Debris covers a stretch of waterfront track, in the 14000-block of Marine Drive, on Nov. 15, 2021. (Ted Kopp photo) BNSF crews were at working clearing storm debris from South Surrey waterfront tracks Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021). (Erik Seiz photo)

BNSF crews were busy along the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s waterfront rail line Tuesday (Nov. 16), clearing debris left over from Monday’s rainstorm.

South Surrey and White Rock residents reported a pair of slides along the tracks.

Ted Kopp said one he spotted on Monday, at the foot of the 14000-block of Marine Drive, covered an estimated 30-metre stretch of track and blocked train movement for at least three hours.

Erik Seiz said the remnants of another, at the foot of the 16 Avenue stairs, were still being cleared on Tuesday afternoon.

Seiz said it was unclear to what extent the slide impacted the track, “but, it definitely shows that the hillside still has issues.”

“It is good to see BNSF keeping an eye on things.”

Area residents have for years expressed concerns with the slope stability along the waterfront.

BNSF general director of public affairs Lena Kent told Peace Arch News that heavy rains resulted in “trees and other debris on the tracks that forced some of our trains to stop in the area.”

“We did not incur any track damage but did need to clear the debris off of the right of way,” Kent said by email.

