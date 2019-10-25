A downed tree has part of 96h Avenue blocked Friday afternoon (Oct. 25). The tree fell onto power lines. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Tree falls on power lines in Surrey

Traffic delays expected

Eastbound on 96th Avenue is blocked in the Green Timbers area after a tree fell down onto power lines Friday (Oct. 25).

The incident is just east of Green Timbers Way, according to Surrey Traffic on Twitter. Emergency crews have closed the eastbound lanes and delays are expected.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the “large” tree fell onto “high voltage lines” and is resting on the road.

The freelancer added that traffic is “chaotic” all around the Green Timbers area.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday morning for southern B.C.

The weather bulletin stated that parts of the Lower Mainland would see winds reach 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The windy weather is expected to ease by the evening.

Due to the windstorm, nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers were without power for parts of the day.

READ ALSO: Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

READ ALSO: Power restored to hundreds in Surrey amid windstorm


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax
Next story
Former Lower Mainland councillor appeals sex assault conviction

Just Posted

UPDATE: Parking changes coming to Clayton

Surrey Council green-lights pilot parking project at public hearing Oct. 21

Tree falls on power lines in Surrey

Traffic delays expected

Memorial run for Surrey RCMP officer killed in crash benefits Honour House

This year’s Adrian Oliver Memorial Run will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27

South Surrey woman to speak about breast cancer journey tonight in Langley

Lynda Simpson received now-recalled breast implants in 2010

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

Adults must protect kids from climate change, Greta Thunberg says during Vancouver rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992

B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax

Justice determines that the foreign buyers tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Former Lower Mainland councillor appeals sex assault conviction

Judges hear David Murray quest to have his conviction and nine-month sentence overturned

Two new pups join Vancouver hospital’s superbug sniffing squad

Clostridium difficile is a superbug that attacks people with a weakened immune system

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

Chinese grocery chain Sungiven Foods plans to open 18 stores in Lower Mainland

Company to open its first Canadian location in Vancouver in November

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

Most Read