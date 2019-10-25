Tree falls on power lines in Surrey

A downed tree has part of 96h Avenue blocked Friday afternoon (Oct. 25). The tree fell onto power lines. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Eastbound on 96th Avenue is blocked in the Green Timbers area after a tree fell down onto power lines Friday (Oct. 25).

The incident is just east of Green Timbers Way, according to Surrey Traffic on Twitter. Emergency crews have closed the eastbound lanes and delays are expected.

UPDATE: Eastbound on 96 Ave at Green Timbers Way remains closed due to fallen tree. Consider using alternate route such as 104 Ave and 88 Ave for going east. Note 100 Ave is still under construction. Expect delay. #SurreyBC ^mchttps://t.co/3QmKXXFs0G — Surrey Traffic (@SurreyTraffic) October 25, 2019

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the “large” tree fell onto “high voltage lines” and is resting on the road.

The freelancer added that traffic is “chaotic” all around the Green Timbers area.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday morning for southern B.C.

The weather bulletin stated that parts of the Lower Mainland would see winds reach 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The windy weather is expected to ease by the evening.

Due to the windstorm, nearly 3,000 BC Hydro customers were without power for parts of the day.

READ ALSO: Wind warning calls for gusts reaching 90 km/h in the Lower Mainland

READ ALSO: Power restored to hundreds in Surrey amid windstorm



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter