Police search for missing woman who travelled to Victoria to meet online friend

Patricia Nzuza flew into YYJ April 15, has not been seen since following day

Patricia Nzuza was last seen at Victoria International Airport on April 16. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who was visiting Victoria and has been missing for more than a week.

Patricia Nzuza, 55, arrived at the Victoria International Airport on the morning of Sunday, April 15, according to Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

Police confirmed she was last seen departing the airport on a BC Transit bus at 9:36 a.m. the next day.

In a post on social media, friends and family of Nzuza say that she was in Victoria visting an online friend.

Nzuza is described as a Black woman with black hair. She is 5’6”, 150 lbs and was seen wearing a long, tan coloured coat, thick gold hoop earring, a dark brown tailored belted shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

She may also be travelling with two large hard-sided, light pink suitcases, a black backpack with a camouflage strap and a small dark blue backpack-style purse, according to police.

Nzuza’s family is concerned for her health and well-being as they said it is out of character for her to be out of contact for an extended period of time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on Nzuza’s whereabouts to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931, and quote file number 2023-1808. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: ‘In tears’: Beloved Sidney waterfront pub and restaurant closing after 32 years

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamissing personRCMPSidney