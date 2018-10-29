Transportation Safety Board of Canada board member Paul Dittmann and TSB Chair Kathy Fox arrive for a press conference to release Watchlist 2018 in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

Pervasive fatigue in rail, marine and air transportation is a top concern for the Transportation Safety Board.

In its annual safety watch list released on Monday, the agency that investigates transportation incidents says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations because it can degrade performance.

It says transportation crews often work long and irregular hours, frequently in multiple time zones and challenging conditions.

The TSB says fatigue has been found to be a risk or contributing factor in more than 90 investigations conducted by the agency since 1992.

RELATED: Poorly-managed fatigue led to Nathan E. Stewart fuel spill, transportation board says

READ MORE: 5 injured in plane crash at Abbotsford International Airshow

TSB chair Kathy Fox says that Transport Canada, operators, unions, and employees all need to work to prevent and manage fatigue at work.

The board’s watch list also flags the “disturbing safety record” of the fishing industry, which it says experienced an all-time high of 17 fatalities in 2018.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta’s emergency weather shelter to reopen for second year
Next story
Lower Mainland mayor suggests Surrey pay back $50M already spent on LRT

Just Posted

Lower Mainland mayor suggests Surrey pay back $50M already spent on LRT

McCallum says Surrey has ‘no intention’ of repaying the money, and it’s ‘TransLink’s problem’ due to lack of consultation

Pioneer at Surrey’s Holy Cross school gets call from BC Football Hall of Fame

At age 77, Bob DeJulius is still as assistant coach with junior team at Fleetwood-area school

Semiahmoo Totems toppled by Magee in final of Peace Arch News Classic

Semifinal match of annual girls volleyball tournament ‘one we’ll be talking about for awhile’

Rising interest rates impact Surrey businesses, spending, Surrey Board of Trade says

People have more money to spend when paying less interest, board of trade CEO notes

Canada Post workers go on strike in Surrey, Delta

Job action hits more than a dozen B.C. cities

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Guo Pei’s B.C. show takes you into a world wrapped in luxury

Couture Beyond exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery runs until Jan. 20, 2019

Transportation Safety Board worried about employee fatigue

Agency says fatigue poses safety risks for freight train, marine and air operations

ICBC warns of high number of crashes on Halloween

In 2017 there were 950 crashes across the province, resulting in 280 injuries

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read