FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam

5 cars derailed, including one containing hydrochloric acid

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12) in Coquitlam.

At 3:12 a.m., a yard assignment was handling 15 cars in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five of the cars derailed, including one loaded tank card of hydrochloric acid, notes a release from TSB. That car landed on its side.

Chris Krepski, TSB media relations specialist, said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods released, as well as no evacuation.

The CP and Transport Canada dangerous goods response teams are on site, with the transportation safety board deploying an investigator to gather information and assess the incident.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

READ MORE: Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Train DerailmentTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey Mounties searching for missing woman
Next story
B.C. students provide free English lessons to Ukrainian refugees

Just Posted

Christine Whonnock. (RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties searching for missing woman

Police and paramedics load a man into an ambulance in Surrey Tuesday (April 11) after he was stabbed on a Coast Mountain bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Faster bus service to White Rock is among current TransLink priorities, according to the authority’s vice president of transportation policy and planning. (File photo)
Faster connections to White Rock part of TransLink planning

Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts celebrate after winning a bronze medal at the provincial championships in Salmon Arm in late March. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmel)
Bronze shines bright for Cloverdale Colts