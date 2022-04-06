Transportation Safety Board investigating helicopter collision on Vancouver Island

Investigators deployed to Sayward following ‘collision with terrain of a helicopter’ — TSB

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision involving a helicopter in Sayward.

TSB, which investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail incidents, is deploying a team of investigators to Sayward. The team will be investigating what TSB calls “a collision with terrain of a helicopter.”

The Joint Rescue Command Centre in Victoria told the Mirror that they got a distress signal at around 9 a.m. on April 6. A Cormorant Search and Rescue helicopter was deployed from Comox, and it arrived at the scene at 10 a.m.

Sayward RCMP were also involved in controlling the site of the incident.

The collision involved a Hughes 369D helicopter. It occured in what TSB called “a remote area of northern Vancouver Island near Sayward.”

The TSB will be gathering information and assessing the incident.

