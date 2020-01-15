The transportation ministry is asking people in the Lower Mainland to stay home after a heavy snowfall on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Lisarossington/Twitter)

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

The province is asking everyone who does not need to travel Wednesday to stay home, as the Lower Mainland deals with its first heavy snowfall of the season.

In an alert issued at 7:30 a.m., the transportation ministry told motorists to “avoid all but essential travel.”

“Persistent snow, high winds and cold temperatures are causing poor road conditions,” the ministry noted.

Other agencies across the region are also asking people to stay home. TransLink is calling it an “extreme travel day” and urging people to stay home.

Buses and SkyTrains are heavily delayed across the region and King George SkyTrain station is closed.

Parts of Highway 1 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack have also been shut down, as have all public schools and universities in the region.

