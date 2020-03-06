Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Transportation Minister talking about local investments in Surrey today

Claire Trevena keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade Luncheon at Eaglequest Golf Course in Fleetwood

British Columbia’s Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the new toll-free Pattullo Bridge “will handle the traffic volumes,” in response to criticism that it should be six lanes, not four.

“Expansion can happen if and when it’s needed,” she said.

Trevena is in town today to speak about local infrastructure investments such as the Pattullo Bridge, and SkyTrain expansion, at a Surrey Board of Trade Luncheon at Eaglequest Golf Course in Fleetwood.

She’s also tackling the topics of “ridesharing and the taxi industry – creating a level playing field,” as well as mobility pricing, the Massey Tunnel project and “sustainable transportation projects – how will we fund them in the future?”

Trevena told the audience replacing the George Massey tunnel is “one of my top priorities” and is at the “top of my agenda.”

READ ALSO: Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

READ ALSO: Surrey council to look at expanding Fleetwood plan area

READ ALSO: TransLink mayor’s council approves Surrey-Langley SkyTrain business case

READ ALSO: Contract awarded for $1.4B Pattullo Bridge replacement

Lyft and the Port of Vancouver are co-presenting sponsors and the Now-Leader is media sponsor.

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Surrey

