Earl Howell, left, and Kate Chong, centre, pose with a group of health-care workers and staff from BC Transplant at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Dec. 8. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Earl Howell, left, and Kate Chong, centre, pose with a group of health-care workers and staff from BC Transplant at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Dec. 8. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Operation Popcorn

Transplant recipients visit Surrey Memorial Hospital to deliver Christmas treats

Annual program gives former patients chance to thank province’s health-care workers

Staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital were treated to a Christmas snack Thursday (Dec. 8) as part of an annual initiative to thank health-care workers for their live-saving work.

Operation Popcorn is an annual program run by BC Transplant and is a chance for organ recipients to thank the staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms throughout B.C.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), they stopped by Surrey Memorial Hospital to hand out festive packages full of popcorn.

The event, which is in its 31st year, is also a chance for health-care workers to hear from former patients who have received organ donations and have gone on to live healthy lives.

Kate Chong and Earl Howell are transplant recipients who shared their stories with staff in Surrey.

Chong, a resident of Coquitlam, had a kidney transplant five years ago. Her husband, of less than a year at the time, was a match. In Sept 2017, she had a successful kidney transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. Chong and her husband now have two children.

Howell, a White Rock resident, had a liver transplant 25 years ago at Vancouver General Hospital.

“I was just blown away that I was able to see my kids grow up, get married, and we have five awesome grandchildren,” said Howell.

Both Chong and Howell expressed their gratitude for what health-care workers do every day.

“Everything I have today is because of my donor and folks like yourself,” said Howell.

In 2022, BC Transplant will visit 28 hospitals throughout the province and deliver more than 100 packages.

BC Transplant also encourages B.C. residents to register to be an organ donor at transplant.bc.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game
Next story
Tips to prevent tragedy as peak carbon monoxide poisoning season nears

Just Posted

File photo
‘Draft’ of final plan on Surrey policing before council Monday

Earl Howell, left, and Kate Chong, centre, pose with a group of health-care workers and staff from BC Transplant at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Dec. 8. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Transplant recipients visit Surrey Memorial Hospital to deliver Christmas treats

Skaters enjoy Cloverdale’s Winter Ice Palace in December, 2019. The Ice Palace was closed in both 2020 and 2021, but is back in 2022 and opening this year Dec. 17. The usually annual skating event is in its 23rd year. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Winter Ice Palace to return to Cloverdale Arena

Jasvir Parmar. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Missing Surrey woman found dead, ‘criminality not a factor’