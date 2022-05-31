TransLink warns of Surrey SkyBridge delays

TransLink says a track issue on the SkyBridge between Scott Road and Columbia stations is causing Expo Line delays. (File photo)

TransLink says commuters heading to and from Surrey this morning should expect delays due to a track issue on the SkyBridge.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning (May 31), the transit authority warns there will be no SkyTrain service between the Columbia and Scott Road stations.

“Customers travelling from Surrey will have to transfer to bus service at Scott Road Station to continue their journey,” the release states. “Customers travelling to Surrey will have to transfer to bus service at Columbia Station to continue their journey.

“If you’re commuting to or from Surrey, please build extra time into your commute while our crews work to resolve the track issue.”

Extra staff will be on hand at the two affected stations to assist, and service on the Millennium Line, Canada Line and the Production Way segment of the Expo Line are unaffected, the release adds.

Commuters seeking alternative routes are encouraged to consult the Trip Planner at tripplanning.translink.ca or call 604-953-3333.

